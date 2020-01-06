Panthers bring back Efe Obada

Getty Images

The Panthers don’t have a coach at the moment so they don’t know what kind of defense they’re running, but they’re bringing back a pass-rush prospect.

The team announced that defensive end Efe Obada had signed a new one-year contract.

He was set to become an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all because he couldn’t negotiate with any other teams.

He’s been with the Panthers the last two years, since joining as part of the league’s international pathway program. He was born in Nigeria and grew up in London, and was a team captain for their game in England last season. He had two sacks in 2018.