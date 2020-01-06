Panthers to interview Kevin Stefanski Thursday

Getty Images

The Panthers had already lined up an interview with Kevin Stefanski, but now it will be a road game.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers will interview the Vikings offensive coordinator Thursday in Minnesota.

Had the Vikings lost yesterday, they could have brought him to their place, but since the Vikings upset the Saints, they have to go to him now.

The Panthers have already interviewed Mike McCarthy twice (before he went to Dallas) and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and are interviewing Baylor head coach Matt Rhule today, and interim coach Perry Fewell and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels later this week.