Panthers to interview Kevin Stefanski Thursday

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2020, 3:01 PM EST
The Panthers had already lined up an interview with Kevin Stefanski, but now it will be a road game.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers will interview the Vikings offensive coordinator Thursday in Minnesota.

Had the Vikings lost yesterday, they could have brought him to their place, but since the Vikings upset the Saints, they have to go to him now.

The Panthers have already interviewed Mike McCarthy twice (before he went to Dallas) and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and are interviewing Baylor head coach Matt Rhule today, and interim coach Perry Fewell and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels later this week.

5 responses to “Panthers to interview Kevin Stefanski Thursday

  2. I have no idea how much prep and interview time goes into a coaching interview. But, it seems like a pretty raw deal for a playoff team, that is already on a short and travel week, to give up hours of coaching time for another team to hire away their coaching staff while they are trying to win some games and go to a Superbowl.

  3. dizzybruhbruh33 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 3:13 pm
    Sure would be nice to have an offensive coordinator for two consecutive offseasons.
    If Stefanski goes, I hope we bring Shurmur back. I doubt he’ll be getting anymore HC offers, so he should be a longterm solution

  4. So far it seems like Pat Shurmer is available. He did a heck of a job before heading off to the Giants. But whoever they hire needs to get along with Kubiac and buy into his schemes.in all fairness I though Stefanski called couple of very bad games this season. Abandoning play action and the run etc. I don’t think a single gadget play worked all year. I am not happy he is leaving but I am not crying either.

  5. He has a tendency to get very predictable when playing with a lead in the 2nd half. See Dalvin’s 12 carries for -2 yds in the 3rd and 4th qtrs yesterday. If not for Lattimore’s ankle injury, I’m not sure that deep shot would have been taken in the OT. I would be careful about choosing this guy, does not seem from afar to have that “alpha male” spirit about him that you would like in a leader of men. I could be wrong…..good luck in the interview bud.

