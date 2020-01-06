Pat Shurmur hoping to get an offensive coordinator job

Getty Images

Recently fired Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has been an offensive coordinator for three NFL franchises and is hoping to be an offensive coordinator again in 2020.

Shurmur isn’t interested in sitting out and wants a coordinator job, the New York Post reports.

It’s unknown whether any team is interested in Shurmur for that position, although his name has surfaced as a possibility in Washington, as well as in Kansas City if Eric Bieniemy gets a head coaching job.

Shurmur has previously been offensvie coordinator of the Rams, Eagles and Vikings. He may be out of opportunities as a head coach, given that he’s now had four seasons as a head coach in two different stops and finished 5-11 twice and 4-12 twice.