Pete Carroll: Hard to imagine anyone doing what D.K. Metcalf is doing

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was delighted by wide receiver D.K. Metcalf after Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

Carroll said his rookie receiver did things that no one could have expected of him, or of anyone else.

“The night was stolen by D.K.,” Carroll said. “He just had a phenomenal night. Showed you what he’s capable of looking like. He’s had a great season in his rookie year, but to have a night like that, first time ever in the playoffs, it’s spectacular. He’s doing stuff that it’s hard to imagine anyone else doing. So we’re excited about that.”

Metcalf, whom the Seahawks selected at the end of the second round of this year’s draft, finished Sunday’s game with seven catches for 160 yards. He looks like a budding star, and Carroll is happy to have him in Seattle for this year’s playoffs and many years to come.