Pete Carroll wants to see Marshawn Lynch do more

Getty Images

The Seahawks season will continue in Green Bay next Sunday and that means another chance for Marshawn Lynch to continue his unexpected return to the team.

Lynch signed ahead of Week 17 and ran 12 times for 34 yards on 23 snaps in a loss to the 49ers. Lynch played 18 snaps against the Eagles and scored a five-yard touchdown while picking up two yards on five other carries and 25 yards on two catches.

Travis Homer played 44 snaps at running back Sunday, but head coach Pete Carroll suggested on Monday that Lynch is in line for a bigger role against the Packers.

“Yeah, I think he’s doing great,” Carroll said on 710 ESPN. “I’m really excited about it. I want to see him do more now. He’s made it through, again, two games. He felt good last night. I haven’t seen him today, the day after sometimes, but he felt good again. I think we can increase his role and allow him to be a little more active part of it.”

The Packers defense has been vulnerable against the run for much of the season, including allowing 171 yards to the Lions in Week 17. If the Seahawks are going to have similar success, it may be Lynch doing a lot of the lifting.