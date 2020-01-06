Report: Tom Brady suffered a foot injury in December

Getty Images

It was well known that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had an elbow injury in December, based on his repeated shaking of the arm after throwing the ball and, you know, the contents of the team’s injury report. It was unknown that Brady had a foot injury, based on the absence of any shaking of the foot or, you know, the contents of the team’s injury report.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Media, Brady “dealt with a foot injury suffered at some point in December.”

Brady appeared on the injury report with a toe injury in Week 14, but no toe or foot injury was disclosed at any point after that. The New England injury report disclosed Brady as having an elbow injury in Week 11 through Week 15.

It’s no surprise Brady was a little banged up by the end of the season. He became the oldest player in league history to start every game, and the overall inefficiency of the players around him caused him to take more hits than usual.

As Brady aspires to play at least three more years, his next move (whether it’s to stay put or to literally move) may be influenced on the extent to which he believes he’ll have a supporting cast that maximizes his ability to remain as healthy as possibility. After all, pliability and avocado ice cream only take a guy so far in his quest to outlast Father Time.