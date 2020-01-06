Rod Marinelli has made no decision on his future

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli isn’t expected to be retained by new coach Mike McCarthy.

Marinelli, 70, spent six years with the Cowboys.

He said he has not made a decision on his future.

“I am going to be fine,” Marinelli said in a text message Monday morning. “It’s not like they’re sending me back to the jungle of Vietnam. Back on the Gridiron highway.”

Marinelli’s final three defenses in Dallas finished in the top nine in total defense.

Marinelli spent three years as the Lions head coach and three years as the Bears defensive coordinator before arriving in Dallas in 2014.

He began his NFL coaching career as the defensive line coach in Tampa in 1996.