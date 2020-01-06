Sean McVay praises Wade Phillips on his way out the door

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2020, 5:24 PM EST
As the Rams move on from defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, the public praised being heaped upon him by coach Sean McVay raises an obvious question.

Why isn’t Phillips being retained?

Technically, his contract has expired. Phillips said that the Rams have told him the contract won’t be renewed, which makes the move not his choice, but the team’s decision.

“Coach Wade has been a veteran voice in heading our defense for the past three seasons,” McVay said in a statement issued by the Rams. “His wealth of experience, sound advice, and helpful demeanor has been invaluable to our coaches and players, and also has set an example for me as a head coach and a leader of men. I thank Coach Phillips for his numerous contributions to the Los Angeles Rams and our community, and I wish he, his wife Laurie, and the rest of the Phillips family the best.”

An article posted by the team’s website explains that, “[d]espite losing several key starters, Phillips’ unit still managed to improve from 19th to 13th in the NFL in total defense, going from 358.6 yards allowed per game in 2018 to 339.6 in 2019.” Not bad, given the regression of the offense.

Again, so why isn’t he coming back?

“He’s been great,” McVay said regarding Phillips before the regular-season finale against the Cardinals. “Even from the very first time that we started working together. His experience that he’s had, to be able to draw on. I think our personalities, it’s a good balance — in terms of some of the things where you see just how even-keeled he is, has helped. Like I’ve mentioned in a lot of different ways, he’s always had a great perspective just based on his experience — whether it be as a head coach or as a coordinator, but it’s never pushed on you. He’s always willing to share and has a way that he thinks is the best way to be able to do it, but I’ve never felt like any of that was pushed on you.”

One more time, why not bring him back? The Broncos didn’t renew Phillips’ deal three years ago because they wanted to promote Joe Woods into the job. The Rams reportedly want to bump Joe Barry into the defensive coordinator position for 2020, and presumably beyond.

Woods and Barry are both 49. Phillips is 72. And so the explanation may be the one that never would be acknowledged by the Rams, due to the mandates of the federal and state law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of age: Like the Broncos possibly did in 2017, L.A. may simply be choosing to go significantly younger at the position.

11 responses to “Sean McVay praises Wade Phillips on his way out the door

  4. Maybe he wasn’t retained because the broadcasters didn’t televise him like they do Saleh?

    Or maybe we shouldn’t obsess over how often Saleh is displayed on your TV screen?

  5. It’s always kinda felt like Wade has been pushed around and then pushed out where ever he’s been, but he’s always been successful. I would say he’s one of the best defensive coordinators of all time.

  6. So they are going to hire Joe Barry to replace Phillips? Did anyone bother to look at Barry’s record as a defensive coordinator? 0-16 with the Lions. Two pathetic season in Washington. One of the WORST DCs ever, EVER!

    There are a lot better options available. Heck just about anyone with some experience would be better.

    The Rams are going to be a mess going forward and McVay is working his way out of a job.

  7. He must have questioned Les Snead about giving away Marcus Peters and using two firsts for a different CB. Seeya

  8. Defense wins super bowls…how do you replace his experience? I guess the Rams need to sell some tickets so they will employ the flavor of the month, good luck with that and oh yeah the salary cap thing.

  9. WD was and continues to be a class act. He was let go because of 3 games: vs the Bucs, Ravens and ‘Boys.

  10. The supposed reason is that Wade didn’t want to adjust his defensive scheme much from game to game, while the boy genius wanted him to be more flexible with more significant wholesale scheme adjustments based on the opposition (ie, like BB out east). The obvious counter to that is Wade’s scheme seemed to work in prior years and was more consistent than the offense this year. Now I guess we will really see McVay’s true vision and intellect.

  11. He’s basically not being re-signed b/c they need a scapegoat for going from 12-4 to 5-11 & it can’t be the in over his head 33 year old millennial coach. I’m sure WP will get another DC job, Aaron Donald certainly thrives in his schemes.

