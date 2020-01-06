Skip Peete out as Rams running backs coach

Getty Images

Wade Phillips isn’t the only assistant coach the Rams are letting go.

The team announced that running back Skip Peete will not be on Sean McVay’s staff in 2020.

Peete joined the Rams in 2016, which was the year before McVay was hired as the head coach, and was the rare holdover from Jeff Fisher’s staff. The team had a top-10 running offense en route to playoff berths in 2017 and 2018, but they dropped to 26th and out of the playoffs this year.

General Manager Les Snead said after the end of the season that the Rams “definitely want to get back to being more efficient running the football.” He also said Todd Gurley wasn’t the same back as in past seasons and finding a way to help reverse that decline will be a significant goal for the next running back coach in Los Angeles.