Tua Tagovailoa to enter 2020 NFL Draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2020, 12:10 PM EST
Tua Tagovailoa called it a “difficult time,” but he’s about to be comforted by the warm embrace of professional football.

The Alabama quarterback just announced that he was declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said he “has probably had as much of an impact on our program as any player we’ve ever had,” and at a school like Alabama, that’s saying something.

Now comes the question of when he’ll be drafted.

Tagovailoa’s status became complicated on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State, when he dislocated his hip and fractured the posterior wall. That required season-ending surgery, though the early reports on his recovery have been good.

If you work from the safe assumption that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will go first overall to the Bengals, the rest of the top 10 creates some interesting possibilities.

Washington (picking second) and the Giants (fourth) just drafted quarterbacks in the first round last year, so they’re ostensibly out.

The Lions (third) have a lot of money tied up in Matthew Stafford, who was playing incredibly well before a back injury sidelined him the second half of the season.

The Dolphins (fifth) were the usual suspect back when Tagovailoa was still healthy and everyone thought they’d be picking higher, and they could provide a soft place to land.

The Chargers (sixth) and Panthers (seventh) could also make an easy case for drafting a quarterback this year as well.

  3. Great decision. Class act by Saban to allow him to even hold this press conference. He’s top 15 at the very least. May not even slide out of the top 10

  4. Depending on where his rehab is by the combine and how predraft meetings go with teams, who knows where he’ll fall to. Could easily end up not being a top 10 pick

  5. Tua has a “Catch 22” draft declaration:

    If Tua returned to college, it would be a strong sign that his knee was fine, and that he’d use the college season to prove it. However since he’s going pro, it raises a big red flag that he isn’t really sound as a season of gimpy or injury-riddled college play would destroy his draft stock.

  9. Since it’s clear that no one doubts he’s recover, no reason for him not to grab the money (especially he returned to Bama and turned out not to be healthy after all, or got hurt again). But I am not really sure I would use a high pick on him.

  10. Smart decision. He could reinjure the hip playing either in college or pro. I’d go for the guaranteed money.

  12. How much of his performance was due to his skill and how much was due to the seemingly 20 first-round receivers that he was throwing to? He was certainly a very good college QB, but was injury prone. Overall, and without any hesitation, I would rate Joe Burrow at the top of the list.

  14. Wow. If the hip doesn’t heal right then neither choice was correct, in effect.
    But if his hip heals well, he’s losing millions over 4-5 years of higher paychecks by entering now because this guy’s gonna fall, fall, fall.

    Then again there’s always a desperate organization on the clock…

  16. jam11163 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:24 pm
    Is he going to repay Alabama for is education?

    ———————-

    Is the NCAA going to give him a cut of the pie he help them earn? You actually think Bama is losing out here?

  18. cobrala2 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:33 pm
    Wow. If the hip doesn’t heal right then neither choice was correct, in effect.
    But if his hip heals well, he’s losing millions over 4-5 years of higher paychecks by entering now because this guy’s gonna fall, fall, fall.

    Then again there’s always a desperate organization on the clock…

    ———————–

    Since the rookie wage scale was put in QBs are over drafted. He won’t make it out of the top 15.

  19. Please Miami do NOT draft this kid. No QB in this draft. Use the picks to build the rest of the team. Get a QB next year or even try Rosen out.

  21. jam11163 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:24 pm
    Is he going to repay Alabama for is education?

    ****
    What education? He went to SEC school not named Vanderbilt. Somebody is gonna make a horrible pick if he goes in top 10. Never trust Alabama QBs.

  22. Let me add to that.. if they take him they MUST trade Rosen for another pick somewhere in the early rounds.

  24. Pretty curious to see how this shakes out. The last consensus top 5 picks with significant injury concerns had to wait until round 2 (Jaylon Smith / Myles Jack), but I doubt a QB would have to wait that long. I guess it depends on the recovery process over the next few months.

  25. There was no other choice. Someone will take a chance in Round 1 even if he doesn’t work out or go to the combine or anything. Come back to Alabama, though, and what if the injury is lingering or limiting? What if there’s another injury? Declaring now virtually locks in an eight-figure payday whereas coming back puts it at risk.

  26. That’s his best option. I don’t expect he’ll be drafted in the top half of the first round. That injury is just too significant. Maybe he’ll go in the back half of the first round, but more likely the second round if he looks good at the combine on his pro day.

  27. cobrala2 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:33 pm
    Wow. If the hip doesn’t heal right then neither choice was correct, in effect.
    But if his hip heals well, he’s losing millions over 4-5 years of higher paychecks by entering now because this guy’s gonna fall, fall, fall.

    Then again there’s always a desperate organization on the clock…
    —–
    Going to the Draft was the smart choice. If he goes to the NFL now, he can heal while getting paid. If his hip heals well, then the millions he loses over his first contract, will be made up by getting to his second contract 1 year earlier. If he becomes an elite NFL QB, then that one year could be worth 30-40M.

  30. Barring some unprecedented setback, Tua is being selected in the top 5, with it being most likely someone trading up to #3.

    The Dolphins are the most obvious choice for a few different reasons:
    1. Supposedly being enamored with him ever since the Nat. Championship his freshmen year (which also explains the tear down in roster instead of win-now approach).
    2. Sending the GM, President, and Owner to the bowl game that he wasn’t even playing at just to send a message that they want him to declare.
    3. Having Fitzpatrick (who played well) signed for another season, meaning they can start rebuilding the O-line and let him learn/rehab to be healthy to take over in 2021.

    Although very high in injury risk, Tua is an attractive prospect because not only could he be a home run hit at QB, he buys the GM/coach time with ownership and fanbase, as him being thrown in at the start of 2020 being very unlikely for any team and allows for patience to develop the roster. Ask Miami if they wish they’d taken Drew Brees’ bad shoulder instead of Culpepper in 2006?

  32. If I were the Dolphins, I’d grab him (if available, obviously), keep Fitzmagic for another year and let Tua learn (and heal). Trade Rosen for whatever you can possibly get and use that pick for more building elsewhere.

  33. Great kid but this has the second coming of Sam Bradford (and now Wentz) written all over it. The guy is made of glass trying to come off a similar injury that ended Bo Jackson’s football career and two ankle surgeries in two seasons. Money grab is his best option, Tau most likely won’t be able to do anything predraft so it is a pick solely based on pre-major-injury film…what GM trades ups?

  34. Tua, as a Lions fan let me say WELCOME TO THE PRIDE! Heal up for a year and learn from Mr. Stafford — then here are the reigns young man!)

  35. There is no chance he falls below 5 in the draft. Chargers and Panthers will be in the trade market to move up to #2 to take him. Miami can’t just sit and wait for him to drop, they may have beat the Patriots but it cost them Tua.

  37. Some kid name of Jalen might have some impact on when QBs are drafted. With the success of Lamar Jackson, if Hurts gets in the right situation he could be the next big thing.

  38. Someone will want to trade up to get him, like a NE, this will give him time to heel and sit behind Brady for a year if he makes it back to NE. Or maybe the Chargers pick him , there are a number of teams outside of the top 10 who may be looking for a QB…Oakland, Indy(since they aren’t sure of Brissett), Tampa, Jacksonville, NE….going to be interesting for sure.

  40. TribeOfOne says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:28 pm
    Please don’t let him fall to the Patriots.

    ————————–

    The Patriots seem like a good spot for Herbert out of Oregon if he somehow drops that far.

  42. The fans and media want him to be a top-10 pick. NFL scouts will likely feel differently. First-round rookie quarterbacks already have a ton of challenges they must overcome to live up their prospective talent. Just look at the trials and tribulations Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Dwayne Haskins have gone thru their first year. It’s even more to ask of one coming off a severe injury like Tua Tagovailoa. He might not even play next year, and that alone might be enough for him to slip. I’m guessing he slips out of the first-round between now and April.

  43. For what it’s worth, the Dolphins would have been picking fifth even if they lost to the Patriots. That game wound up having no bearing on the Dolphins draft position. But it sure did mess things up for the Patriots.

  44. raiders need a qb desperately..they’ll trade some picks and move up and grab him,then he’ll be a bust like any other 1st rd qb they have drafted..just lose baby !!!

  47. Whether the Dolphins draft him or not they still need to fix their offensive line which is the worst in the NFL.

  49. He won’t fall below 5 and I’m not entirely sure Washington won’t trade Haskins like AZ did Josh Rosen. Remember Washington drafted Haskins under an entirely different regime. Either way as long as he’ll be healthy by 2021, The Dolphins will take him.

  50. TribeOfOne says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:28 pm
    Please don’t let him fall to the Patriots

    ________________________________

    Nah…the Pats are going to “Tank for Trevor” in 2020. Just kidding,but I love watching that guy play. He is the real deal in every way.

  52. Tua to Miami at 5, worth the risk. Not worth giving up 5 & 18 to Washington. Stay put Miami. If someone else comes up for Tua, fine. That leaves the best edge, best OT, best corner, or dynamic freak Isiah Simmons at 5, while still holding 2 more 1st rounders.

  53. This is good news for my NY Giants. Trade down with a team that needs a QB and help our rebuild.

  54. It’s always a roll of the dice, but if he drops low enough to end up with a good team, it could be for the best for him.

    Just compare Lamar Jackson and Mahomes to Darnold & Mayfield. Going high to the wrong team is all short-term reward with a weaker long-term benefit.

  56. Loved watching him play, but I have real doubts about him playing at a high level in the NFL. Clemson’s D had him turned upside down in the 2019 title game. I’d pass on him…

  57. jam11163 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Is he going to repay Alabama for is education?

    Too funny! Schools like Alabama make millions every year off their football teams

  59. Being a Dolphins fan, pass on Tua, with Chan Gailey as OC, I think Justin Herbert would be a better fit or even Jordan Love.

  61. “If Tua returned to college, it would be a strong sign that his knee was fine, and that he’d use the college season to prove it. ”
    ___________

    He’d be an absolute fool to go through a major knee injury and then risk getting hurt again playing for free in college–regardless of how well it had healed. Literally, nobody with a brain would advise him to do that.

  62. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders decide to draft him to play with Jacobs. Gruden seems like he has had enough of the dink and dunk scaredy cat checkdowns from Carr (haven’t we all?). I wouldn’t mind having one of those young mobile QBs like Jackson and Murray. Assuming the hip won’t be a lingering issue…

  63. jam11163 says:

    January 6, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Is he going to repay Alabama for is education?
    ______________

    Alabama and education….there’s a joke in there somewhere

  64. For almost all rookie quarterbacks regardless of draft position, the money is not in the rookie contract. It is the second contract that the team will load up the Brink truck for a QB that has proven to be the franchise guy. So entering the draft is a smart decision even if you are hurt. Why risk further injury in college when you can get paid and prove to the team of your value?

  65. If the Dolphins want him, they might be able to get him at 18. Or use some of their copious picks in a package to jump up ahead of the Raiders.
    Obviously a lot will change between now and then. Maybe they’ll sign Brady instead…

  66. itsnotcheese2934 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 2:08 pm
    jam11163 says:

    January 6, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Is he going to repay Alabama for is education?
    ______________

    Alabama and education….there’s a joke in there somewhere
    ———

    im an Lsu fan and even ill say thats whack man. alabama is a good school and most kids are going there for free. the majority of nfl fans dont have college degrees dont try and hate

  67. itsnotcheese2934 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 2:08 pm
    Alabama and education….there’s a joke in there somewhere
    ================
    Yeah, education is a joke.
    Nathan Jocobsen
    Robert Lightfoot
    Louis Rosen
    Jimmy Wales
    Lafayette Guild
    Harper Lee
    Hugo Black
    Gay Talese

    Just a few people who were educated at Alabama.

  68. Any team that wants to move up to take him (Dolphins, Jags, Raiders), please contact Lions fans directly as Quinn and Patricia can’t draft worth spit.

  69. Seriously Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury is similar to Bo Jackson’s career-ending injury any team would be crazy to take a gamble like that. Yes, the medical care and technology has advanced since Jackson sustained the injury but still it’s a huge risk.
    The Dolphins have extra picks so they can take a chance but any team with only one pick in the 1st would be nuts.

  70. The truth is the full medical status won’t be known for almost a full year from the time of the injury. There is a reasonable likelihood that he could suffer from Avascular necrosis or AVN. It would seen reckless to use a high 1st draft pick on him.

  73. If he is healthy enough to pass the physical, then if Miami really wants him, then go for it, one in the hand is better then 2 in the bush. Bill

  77. Jacksonville should go after this kid. I would have him sit the whole year on the beach and find out what Gardner Minshew really is. And by that time he should be all healed up and Jacksonville would be in a great position with quarterbacks.

