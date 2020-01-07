After playing 17 games, Emmanuel Sanders says regular season should not expand

Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders got last week off, after being the only player in the NFL not to get a week off during the regular season.

Sanders, who was traded from the Broncos to the 49ers before the Broncos’ bye but after the 49ers’ bye, played 17 games during the regular season, so he was glad the 49ers earned a bye in the wild card round of the season. He doesn’t want to see any other player have to play 17 regular-season games like he did.

“It was definitely tough,” Sanders said today. “If the NFL wants to change the season to 17 games they should ask me, and I say no. Because my body was hurting and I needed that break.”

Sanders avoided major injuries during the season but said he definitely needed the rest after 17 straight games.

“Certain things were just aching, my ankles were sore, my big toe was sore, just everything. Now I had the little bye, I had the opportunity to get a little break,” he said. “My body feels good and ready to go.”

As the NFL owners and players continue to negotiate a Collective Bargaining Agreement that might expand the season to 17 games, Sanders could provide some expert testimony about how that feels.