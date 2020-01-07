After playing 17 games, Emmanuel Sanders says regular season should not expand

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2020, 5:30 PM EST
Emmanuel Sanders got last week off, after being the only player in the NFL not to get a week off during the regular season.

Sanders, who was traded from the Broncos to the 49ers before the Broncos’ bye but after the 49ers’ bye, played 17 games during the regular season, so he was glad the 49ers earned a bye in the wild card round of the season. He doesn’t want to see any other player have to play 17 regular-season games like he did.

“It was definitely tough,” Sanders said today. “If the NFL wants to change the season to 17 games they should ask me, and I say no. Because my body was hurting and I needed that break.”

Sanders avoided major injuries during the season but said he definitely needed the rest after 17 straight games.

“Certain things were just aching, my ankles were sore, my big toe was sore, just everything. Now I had the little bye, I had the opportunity to get a little break,” he said. “My body feels good and ready to go.”

As the NFL owners and players continue to negotiate a Collective Bargaining Agreement that might expand the season to 17 games, Sanders could provide some expert testimony about how that feels.

39 responses to “After playing 17 games, Emmanuel Sanders says regular season should not expand

  2. 17 weeks with no week off, tough duty. If they do go for 17, kill 2 preseason weeks and institute 2 bye weeks. Give the guys a couple weeks during the year to get better. I think the league tried 2 bye’s in a season once, it was terrible, too many off weeks. Maybe with another game they could make it work, but just not enough games many weeks in the middle of the season.

  3. Agreed look at all the good players out in the playoffs. The season is too long now players can’t stay healthy.

  5. Thats funny because players that go to the superbowl plays 20 games (If they play the wildcard) And nobody cries about that

  6. Okay…
    Well, I’m sure the owners will decide not to push for a 17 game season based on Sanders’ say so.

  7. Isn’t part of the expansion plan to have a cap of 16 games per player? Could create some interesting strategic decisions during the season and give young players more of a chance to shine.

  9. Very selfish of the NFL to even consider an expansion. As a long time fan, I’d love more football, but the end of the day, I understand the pain and suffering these guys put out there week in and week out.

  11. I get what hes saying, but a few things to argue would be that the nfl isn’t asking anyone to play 17 games straight. The nfl doesnt start bye weeks until after 2(I believe 4 but may be wrong) weeks. So unless this particular issue arises again or in the chances of a wild card playoff run forcing a team to go 17 weeks without a bye, nobody is being asked to do what Sanders did. He also could have used his first week with the 49ers as a bye while he was getting used to the play book if hes that worried

  13. Maybe Sanders should sit out this week to get his bye week back, if it’s that important to him.

    BTW, Did he turn down the extra game check?

  15. Most of these guys make more for one game than most families earn in a decade (or a lifetime). I just can’t muster sympathy for someone in that position complaining about one more week of work.

    You signed up for the big money, now dance.

  16. I heard a proposal that a team plays 18 but no player goes out for more than 16. Something like that. Helps develop the team depth. Does not add to a player load. And gives the league what it wants, more tv slots.

  18. A WR complaining that his body was hurting? I get it you might be sore, but how do you think RBs and lineman on both sides of the ball feel? Quick your yapping. You only get touched if and when you catch the ball.

  19. #KeepItAt16Games

    #TheFansDontWantYourChanges

    #ThereAreReasonsAttendanceIsDown

    #YouAreRuiningTheLeagueWeLove

  20. terrystown says:
    . . . all the (owners) see is dollar signs.
    ==

    Unlike the players, who play for the absolute love of the game, and would no doubt play for free if only given the chance.

  22. freefromwhatyouare says:
    January 7, 2020 at 5:55 pm
    ———-

    #ThisIsntTwitter

    #YouDontNeedHashtags

    #YouCanCommunicateInNormalSentences

  23. He had 17 weeks in 17 weeks with no bye.

    A 17 game regular season would likely be in 19 weeks with 2 byes, getting some of that extra recovery time.

    Still a fair amount to ask players, but it is also possible better spaced out byes would have more benefit than one fewer week

  24. OTAs and preseason are already shortened and softened from what they used to be.

    Anyone suggesting taking away 2 preseason games is not considering that under those terms any team with a new head coach / coaching staff installing new systems simply won’t have enough time to get their team up to speed. Essentially that would doom any team with a new head coach to automatic failure their first year.

  28. Thats funny because players that go to the superbowl plays 20 games (If they play the wildcard) And nobody cries about that

    The players that have been in New England for a few years would never admit it publicly, but I would bet they’re quietly relieved that their offseason has started. Saw a reminder that they’ve made every AFC Championship Game since 2010. That’s crazy.

  29. Nobody said you had to play all 17 games between the 2 teams.
    You could have just had a phantom elbow or foot injury if you wanted to miss some time.
    You could skip a team practice… or maybe even a game if you felt secure enough in your job and are not looking over your shoulder at who may be waiting in the wings.

  33. rockstar904 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 5:36 pm
    just eliminate 2 preseason games.
    ___

    Starters barely play in the preseason anyway. That’s not what is wearing them out.

  35. Hopefully they do not add any more games and they need to schedule two bye weeks. Make all bye weeks the same. It wouldn’t hurt the NFL one damn bit. There isn’t a single rational person out there that would be like “I’m not watching the NFL if I can’t watch it for 17 weeks straight” It’s an atiquated system and blows for teams that get a week 5 bye week.

  36. “If the NFL wants to change the season to 17 games they should ask me, and I say no. Because my body was hurting and I needed that break.”
    ========

    Well that should settle the matter.

  38. He played in 842 snaps this season. Three seasons he’s had more. In 2015 he had 852 snaps in 15 games. In 2014 he had 1003 snaps in 16 games.

  39. harrisonhits2 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 6:04 pm
    OTAs and preseason are already shortened and softened from what they used to be.

    Anyone suggesting taking away 2 preseason games is not considering that under those terms any team with a new head coach / coaching staff installing new systems simply won’t have enough time to get their team up to speed. Essentially that would doom any team with a new head coach to automatic failure their first year.

    __________________
    that is not necessarily true. Matt Nagy in year 1 let practically the whole team sit during all 4 pre-season games and the Bears went 12-4. This year he did the same thing and they went 8-8. Clearly there are more variables than that. First and foremost, having a qb named Mahomes or Watson. If only the Bears could’ve drafted either….

