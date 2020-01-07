Arizona State punter Michael Turk declares for draft

Getty Images

It isn’t often a specialist leaves college early for the NFL, but that’s exactly what Arizona State punter Michael Turk has decided to do.

Turk played only one season at ASU and had two years of eligibility remaining.

“After a lot of prayer and consideration, I am 100% committed to being the best punter possible and I am looking forward to what the future holds,” Turk wrote on social media, announcing his decision to enter the draft.

Turk is the nephew of former NFL punter Matt Turk, who played for six years in 17 seasons.

Michael Turk made the All-Pac 12 first team. He averaged a school-record 46 yards, ranking 11th nationally. Of his 67 punts, 53 went 50 yards or more and 36 were downed inside the 20-yard line.

He was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.

Turk transferred from a junior college program to Arizona State.

He joins running back Eno Benjamin in leaving Arizona State early for the NFL Draft.