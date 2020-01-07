Bills add Kaare Vedvik to offseason roster

Getty Images

Kaare Vedvik’s tour of the NFL will continue in Buffalo.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have signed Vedvik to a future contract that will make him part of the team’s 90-man roster once the offseason is officially underway.

Vedvik has tried his hand at both kicking and punting since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2018 and he’s shown enough leg to keep earning shots with NFL teams. The tangible results have been slower to arrive, however.

He missed the 2018 season after getting attacked in Baltimore just before the start of the regular season, got traded to the Vikings last summer and landed on waivers after failing to make the Minnesota roster. Vedvik was claimed by the Jets, but got dropped after missing two kicks in Week One and later spent some time on the Bengals practice squad.