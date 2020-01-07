Browns are only team without a coach

Getty Images

The coaching carousel moved quickly this year.

With today’s news that the Giants are hiring Joe Judge and the Panthers are hiring Matt Rhule, there’s suddenly only one team without a head coach: The Cleveland Browns.

Among the coaches the Browns reportedly are considering are Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

If the Browns are hoping for Stefanski, Saleh, Bieniemy or Roman, they’ll have to wait until their playoff runs are over, as a coach can’t be officially hired until his team’s postseason has come to an end.

Teams that hire their head coaches early in the process have one key advantage: That coach can get to work on hiring his assistants quickly. By the time the Browns hire their next head coach, many of the top assistants may have already accepted jobs elsewhere.