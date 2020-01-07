Browns are only team without a coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2020, 12:06 PM EST
The coaching carousel moved quickly this year.

With today’s news that the Giants are hiring Joe Judge and the Panthers are hiring Matt Rhule, there’s suddenly only one team without a head coach: The Cleveland Browns.

Among the coaches the Browns reportedly are considering are Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

If the Browns are hoping for Stefanski, Saleh, Bieniemy or Roman, they’ll have to wait until their playoff runs are over, as a coach can’t be officially hired until his team’s postseason has come to an end.

Teams that hire their head coaches early in the process have one key advantage: That coach can get to work on hiring his assistants quickly. By the time the Browns hire their next head coach, many of the top assistants may have already accepted jobs elsewhere.

40 responses to “Browns are only team without a coach

  5. Everyone will probably make fun of the Browns because they’re the Browns, but what if the guy they’re eyeing is still in the playoffs? They literally can’t hire him.

    If their guy is McDaniels, they’re interviewing him Friday.

    Nothing to see here with the Browns

  9. “Browns are only team without a coach”

    Some would argue that’s been the case since preseason…..

  12. Which is fitting. Meaning they’ll probably hire McDaniels because they’ll kinda panic. Meaning he will probably take the job because he will have some roster control because there isn’t really a GM. And last time McDaniels had roster control, well……

  14. I don’t think the staff matters at this point because I think it will be McDaniels and he may already have an issue getting assistant coaches since most of them are in Indianapolis. McDaniels may have to settle for whoever he can get after the Indy fiasco.

  18. I am shocked that decent coaches aren’t crawling over one another to work under a team who does t even have a GM yet and ownership is a disaster. If they were interested in me it’d take a Oakland or SF type deal where the GM and coach are in big contracts 6-10 years so you can ensure you’re not getting fired after 1-2 years.

  19. conormacleod says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:16 pm
    Why would you take that job? Just don’t do it.

    True… I mean, if there’s one thing we all know with 100% certainty about NFL coaches, it’s that they have zero self-confidence. What sort of idiot would want to be the guy that turned around the Cleveland Browns, amirite?

  22. And the Browns will find a way to screw this opportunity up, too.

    …a stroke of luck for the Browns..but can they take advantage of it?

  23. shihtzumum says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Won’t be McDaniels then. Browns have missed the bus again!

    I don’t think that McDaniels is really such a hot commodity. Or at least he should not be. I think he basically has benefited from having (arguably) the GOAT for a QB and the (also arguably) GOAT HC. He hasn’t shown me anything that is so genius as an OC

    As for Stefanski, same thing. And I”m a Vikes fan. I think he has essentially benefited from having Cook, Diggs, Thielen, Rudolph to work with and most of the brains of the offensive overhaul likely truly came from Kubiak. The zone blocking/running scheme that has made Cousins successful is on full display. When the run does NOT work, NOTHING that Stefanski has called or come up with has been either innovative or even mildly effective.

    I think Stefanski could benefit from sticking around in Minny and learning some more, and I suspect that Josh will probably be mediocre at best if hired as a H.C.

  25. The owner has come out and said he thinks the Browns’ roster is stocked full of players they can win with. In order to get this job it seems like the coach is going to have to agree with the owner on the quality of the roster.

  28. 2014 all over again, Browns “thrilled” to hire Mike Pettine after the 5 guys Browns coveted above him all said not only no, but hell no….still dysfunctional owner and front office, another overrated draft bust at QB, what’s not to like? Uh, everything

  33. If they want someone who’s still coaching, they simply let the agent know. He works out the details of the contract. All of the coaches have lists of guys they want to work with and whether they’re still coaching or not they start making phone calls and lining them up. It’s not THAT much of a hardship.

  34. shihtzumum says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Won’t be McDaniels then. Browns have missed the bus again!

    He isn’t. That was the point of my comment. McDaniels may struggle with team trust issues after he bailed on the Colts. The Browns have missed the bus as other teams with a HC vacancy have got the jump on them. Again.

  35. The hiring of assistants and coaches is a little overblown. Let’s pretend the Browns know who they will hire: e.g. there’s a standing agreement with Stefanski (or whomever: doesn’t matter.) That means there’s been a verbal offer/acceptance, and they’re waiting to let the playoffs end due to the league requirement.

    I bet dollars to donuts that “to-be head coach” of the Cleveland Browns has let his choice assistants know the situation and they know that they can wait before signing elsewhere. Of course they have to choose who they want to work with, perhaps, and make a decision. But the NFL is a small network and these people talk.

    There is no doubt discussions are happening.

  36. That whole “picking a guy quickly before some imaginary team snags him” thing is why they need a coach right now in the first place.

    I have to applaud them for this. Mr. Moneyball doesn’t have them seeming as desperate as they have been in the past.

  37. If the Browns could pull off a deal that brings them Josh McDaniel’s & Wade Phillips they might live up to the 2019 hype a year later.

  38. I thought McDaniels was wanted by everyone.none of the coaches they have interviewed is guaranteed to be good…. or bad. McDaniels has burned so many bridges. Personally I don’t want to lose Daboll but it’s time for these guys to get a chance. I’ve always been a fan of Bieniemy…. even when he played in college. Let to let someone else have a chance. We need a new breed of coaches

  39. Screw it up Browns Screw it up PLEASE. We want Josh McDaniels back in New England.
    We want Brady back too. With the number one defense in NFL and Brady and Belichick back together we are only a receiver and tight end away from competing for a title.

    The dynasty is still ALIVE fools.

  40. johnnycantread says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Call Sam Rutigliano.

    Yeah, and bring Brian Sipe out of retirement. Go Cardiac Kids! LOL.

