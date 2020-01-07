Clete Blakeman, Bill Vinovich, Walt Anderson, Shawn Hochuli head Divisional Round officiating crews

Getty Images

The NFL announced the four head referees that will lead the officiating crews for this weekend’s Divisional Round playoff matchups.

Walt Anderson will have the Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers matchup in the Saturday afternoon window with Bill Vinovich leading the Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Saturday night contest.

Shawn Hochuli has the Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with Clete Blakeman heading the Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers game on Sunday afternoon.

The notable aspect of the Divisional Round for the officiating crews is the officials that will work the Super Bowl typically are assigned games during this weekend. As long as that procedure holds constant, either Blakeman, Vinovich, Anderson or Hochuli would be assigned to work Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

Blakeman, Vinovich and Anderson have all been the head referee for one prior Super Bowl. Blakeman had Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. Vinovich had Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, and Anderson had Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.