Dalvin Cook announces he’s “fine”

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook missed the last two regular season games with what was described as a shoulder injury.

But he said Tuesday there’s a difference between being injured and being sore at the end of a long year.

“I’m fine, just to let y’all know,” Cook told reporters today.

The fact he touched the ball 31 times for 130 yards in the win over the Saints lends credence to his claim that he’s not limited.

The reality is, no football player is going to be completely well this time of year, so having the final two weeks of the regular season to rest appears to have served Cook well.