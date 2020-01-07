Dalvin Cook announces he’s “fine”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2020, 1:17 PM EST
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook missed the last two regular season games with what was described as a shoulder injury.

But he said Tuesday there’s a difference between being injured and being sore at the end of a long year.

I’m fine, just to let y’all know,” Cook told reporters today.

The fact he touched the ball 31 times for 130 yards in the win over the Saints lends credence to his claim that he’s not limited.

The reality is, no football player is going to be completely well this time of year, so having the final two weeks of the regular season to rest appears to have served Cook well.

  2. 2nd best RB in NFL behind McCaffrey. Pick your poison, SF. Stop Dalvin and get torched by Diggs/Theilen or play nickel and get run over by the Chef.

  4. Alan Light says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:24 pm
    2nd best RB in NFL behind McCaffrey. Pick your poison, SF. Stop Dalvin and get torched by Diggs/Theilen or play nickel and get run over by the Chef.
    ———
    The Niners have Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Tartt coming back, which were 3 big pieces they were missing on defense. The Niners front 4 is the best in football. Not to mention their offense has been ballin lately. Cousins is going to have pressure in his face all game. The Niners aren’t sleeping on Minnesota. They are well rested. I know Minnesota is hyped up because they beat the Saints, but so did the Niners…and they also beat the Packers. Something you couldn’t do..

  5. packertruth says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:22 pm
    Has not averaged 4+ yards a carry in any game since November 3rd.
    ——————————————————————————————

    Dude can’t play against that trash defense of Green Bay every week.

    20 – 154 – 1 – 7.7 ypc

    3 – 37 – 12.3 ypr

  6. packertruth says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Has not averaged 4+ yards a carry in any game since November 3rd.
    ____________

    Actually, he hasn’t averaged 4+ yards a carry since October 24. He hasn’t been the same player that he was early in the season, partially because of injury and partially because defenses have wisely been putting a big focus on him. He was still contributing big plays in the passing game but couldn’t get the ground game going. In the first half this week, he looked like his old self for the first time in weeks. He got shut down in the second half as the Saints adjusted, but that opened things up for Thielen to make big plays. He did get a big 11-yard run in OT.

  7. Looked great in the first half on Sunday. Vikes probably just needed to move away from the run a little sooner when the Saints were clearly selling out to stop him in the second half. And the Saints definitely weren’t gonna let the screen pass best them. But you can’t stop Cook, Diggs, Thielen, and Rudolph.

  10. “conormacleod says:
    But you can’t stop Cook, Diggs, Thielen, and Rudolph.”

    Luckily the Niners do not have to. They just need to stop Cook on their way to Cousins.

  11. Say what you want, but Cook is a different monster. 9ers have no experience in playoffs, especially Jimmy G, he might choke. At least Kirk got one on his belt and hugh confident beating the Saints.

  12. I like Cook, extremely interested to see what he and Alexander Mattison can do together next year, but Derrick Henry is the best RB in the playoffs hands down.

  13. Alan Light says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:24 pm
    2nd best RB in NFL behind McCaffrey. Pick your poison, SF. Stop Dalvin and get torched by Diggs/Theilen or play nickel and get run over by the Chef.

    Should be fine enough for another 3.4 YPC. BTW, did you watch Henry run this weekend? Cook should watch his film and learn to run past the line of scrimmage late in the game in the biggest game of his career. And tell me again who Diggs torched for those 19 yards receiving last weekend.

  15. czweezler says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:32 pm
    packertruth says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:22 pm
    Has not averaged 4+ yards a carry in any game since November 3rd.
    ——————————————————————————————

    Dude can’t play against that trash defense of Green Bay every week.

    20 – 154 – 1 – 7.7 ypc

    3 – 37 – 12.3 ypr

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    You mean the trash defense that beat your lavender losers twice this year?

    The one that had you purples calling for Zimmer’s job just two short weeks ago?

    That trash defense?

    Yeah, you really got us there.

  16. Alan Light says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:24 pm
    2nd best RB in NFL behind McCaffrey. Pick your poison, SF. Stop Dalvin and get torched by Diggs/Theilen or play nickel and get run over by the Chef.
    ——————————————————
    Do you know how many times the niners D heard that before? agianst GB,Hawks even the then decent Panthers (mcafrey this and that), Ravens ( held to 17pts).. All the niners need to worry is about cook, cousins will be seeing Basa and Ford’s ghosts. Those YOLO passes dont work against the niners, if you get 3 secs to throw the ball, you’re lucky.

  17. Too bad his line got blown up in the 4th qtr. The OC sure didn’t help him by running 3-TE heavy sets into a 10 man box, NO was 4th in NFL vs the run as well. The Oline/TE’s just aren’t consistent enough to say “we are running it, now stop us”. Cook needs to drop his pad level (low man wins) and make himself small when near the goal line. An old Marcus Allen in KC was the best at that. Cook is not big enough to run high and think he’s going to truck someone.

  18. Said it before and will say it again — the Vikes have trouble against good DTs. The Saints didn’t have great DTs, but the 49ers do. The Vikes D matches up better with the 49ers offense than the Saints offense, but the match up with the 49ers D is tough. The Vikes are deserved underdogs to a rested 49er squad, but heck, everyone thought the Saints would squash them too.

