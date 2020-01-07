Earl Thomas: Pats seemed uninterested in tackling Derrick Henry, our mindset different

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
Titans running back Derrick Henry is coming off a big game against the Patriots in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and Ravens safety Earl Thomas praised the effort on Tuesday.

Tennessee relied heavily on the running game in last Sunday’s 20-13 win and Thomas said it was a credit to how well Henry has been playing because everyone knew what was coming. Thomas also said that it appeared Henry’s running style made New England’s defensive players less than eager to put themselves in his way.

“It’s a credit to how hard he’s running and that offensive line,” Thomas said, via Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports. “He’s a cutback runner, he’s very patient, he’ll find creases. Guys didn’t seem too interested in tackling him. I think our mindset is a little different. We’re gonna try to tackle him, try to swarm and see how it plays out.”

Thomas earned a little criticism for his own willingness to go all out for a tackle after Baltimore’s Week Two loss to the Browns, although head coach John Harbaugh declined to make anything of it after the game.

Whether the review of how things played out last weekend is accurate or not, the effort level of everyone on the Ravens defense is sure to be put to the test by Henry this weekend.

  5. Like Mike Tyson said “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” The Pats wore down, like all the other teams, and many simply were to beat up to tackle him towards the end of the game. Good luck Earl.

  6. odd coming from Thomas, the same guy who refused to run down Chubb in a “business decision”

  7. You don’t want those problems, Earl. Henry is the Boogeyman. Swarming is your only option. One on one that dude will turn you into black and purple turf.

  11. Isnt this the same guy who early said the Chiefs weren’t going deep on him…and then the Chiefs constantly went deep on him?

  12. I still remember Earl Thomas trash talking Brady before Brady beat his ass in the Super Bowl. More mouth than brains there.

  17. Tennessee scored 14 points on offense against the Pats. Pats lost because they have 2 skill players on offense. And Earl; Malcolm Butler still intercepted it.

  23. Running the ball isn’t going to put enough points on the board to keep up with what Lamar and that offense will do. How much running can the Titans even do if the Ravens put up 14 points in the first quarter? Lamar has gone off in all his prime time games this year. This game comes down to Tannehill.

  25. All I remember about Earl Thomas is standing in the end zone looking around lost as Danny Amendola got the go ahead touchdown for the patriots in the Super Bowl…..Just a suggestion Earl be concerned with your own team not others

  26. The Ravens didn’t give up a lot of rushing yards this season, but that had a lot to do with dominating time of possession and playing with a lead.
    If you look at their yards per carry, it’s not bad, but in the middle. If Tennessee can do anything against that offense, they have an opportunity to pound the run. This is not the Ravens defense of years past.

  27. I’m not sure if they were uninterested. But they sure didn’t do a good job of it. If you had a dollar for every arm tackle he rolled through, you’d be able to buy a new car and pay cash.

  30. Comic relief from the legion of gloom!!!

    If this guy was answering questions on game shows the incorrect buzzer would be going off non stop…

  31. goldrush36 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:37 pm
    Hope Henry runs for 180 and 3 TD’s lol
    ———————————
    That won’t matter if the Ravens score 35 points. Henry is a load, no doubt, but unless he also plays defense I don’t think the Ravens will have much trouble scoring against the Titans.The Titans are going to need more than 21 points to beat the Ravens.

  33. Classless Ravens as usual. The Pats D were merely trying to contain Henry while keeping up good pass D to avoid Tannehill making too many chunk plays. Pats have did the same versus Steelers (Bell), Miami (Ajayi), Seahawks (Lynch)… It usually works and would’ve this time but the depleted Pats offense weren’t getting ahead to put Tannehil under pressure to keep up.

  34. Dopey comments by Thomas. New England gave up 14 points for crying out loud. They weren’t afraid of anybody they lost because the offense couldn’t score 15 points. Still bitter that he lost with that one year Dynasty.

  36. Has very little to do with it. NE allowed 14 points at home in a playoff game and chose to dismantle the passing game, removing 50% of their offense, which they did.

    If Baltimore was smart, they would do the same thing because it flat out worked.

    My god, are these players stupid.

    There are certain players who BB would simply not have on his team and this loud mouth is one of them. You either get the game, strategy and team defense, or you have a low IQ an ego and are about to be exposed for it.

    Earl Thomas never would have been a Patriot. Ever.

    If you cannot win at home in particular beating out 14 points with Brady as your QB, you have zero business advancing.

    NE won the turnover battle as well (until Brady’s Pick 6).

  37. Obviously, the Pats defensive players didn’t want to get flattened by Henry and have their seasons end due to injury in the Wild Card game.

    Why risk getting hurt before the more important games, like the Championship Game and the Super Bowl?

    Moot point since the Titans knocked them out in the first round.

  38. The 14 points the Patriots defense gave up was insurmountable. Ironically that 14.1 points was NE average for the season. Best in the NFL.

    The defense did it’s job.

