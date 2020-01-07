Earl Thomas: Pats seemed uninterested in tackling Derrick Henry, our mindset different

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is coming off a big game against the Patriots in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and Ravens safety Earl Thomas praised the effort on Tuesday.

Tennessee relied heavily on the running game in last Sunday’s 20-13 win and Thomas said it was a credit to how well Henry has been playing because everyone knew what was coming. Thomas also said that it appeared Henry’s running style made New England’s defensive players less than eager to put themselves in his way.

“It’s a credit to how hard he’s running and that offensive line,” Thomas said, via Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports. “He’s a cutback runner, he’s very patient, he’ll find creases. Guys didn’t seem too interested in tackling him. I think our mindset is a little different. We’re gonna try to tackle him, try to swarm and see how it plays out.”

Thomas earned a little criticism for his own willingness to go all out for a tackle after Baltimore’s Week Two loss to the Browns, although head coach John Harbaugh declined to make anything of it after the game.

Whether the review of how things played out last weekend is accurate or not, the effort level of everyone on the Ravens defense is sure to be put to the test by Henry this weekend.