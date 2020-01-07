It’s about time teams gave more consideration to special-teams coaches

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
Getty Images

Special-teams coordinators rarely get the respect and consideration that they should, when teams are hiring head coaches. The Giants decided to reverse that trend on Tuesday, making Patriots special-teams coach Joe Judge their new head coach.

It’s about time. John Harbaugh has proven that special-teams coordinators can make very good head coaches. Like Harbaugh, Judge added a season as a position coach (receivers) before making the jump, but the reality is that special-teams coordinators continue to be viewed as outside-the-box options.

They shouldn’t be. They work with players from every room, offensive and defensive. They don’t develop a “system,” so they won’t be tied to any specific offense or defense when the time comes to become a head coach.

And they are football coaches, no different than offensive coordinators or defensive coordinators or position coaches. Since few head coaches have a special-teams background, they almost always have a heightened degree of autonomy.

A few cycles ago, Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub was regarded as a candidate for a head-coaching job. When, however, Colts G.M. Chris Ballard didn’t give Toub serious consideration as the replacement for Chuck Pagano, Toub’s name fell off the media’s knee-jerk list of candidates.

Judge’s success, or otherwise, in New York will be a factor in whether other special-teams coordinators get a chance. But that shouldn’t matter; Harbaugh’s success should be enough to open the pipeline for those who run the part of the team that smart head coaches regard as being just as important as the offense and the defense.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “It’s about time teams gave more consideration to special-teams coaches

  2. Interesting the GOAT coach’s name isn’t mentioned. BB first coaching job was special teams. BB mentions that a lot as why it helped him.

  3. Surely there’s more than one example of a successful coach who made the jump from Special Teams directly to HC?

  4. You need a great QB, and you need good players. You can be a young coach or an old coach. A new coach or a retread. An offensive coach or a defensive coach. And yes, you can be a special teams coach. But if the other team has better players, they usually win the game. Do you think Bill Belichick was being out-coached when the Browns fired him for losing too many games? Do you believe Barry Switzer was out-coaching the rest of the league when he took over in Dallas and won the super bowl? Any good coach can win, but lots of great coaches lose because they don’t have players. It helps to have a good owner, but it’s more important to not have a bad owner. You need good personnel evaluators too. Nick Saban was on Belichick’s staff in Cleveland too. How did they lose a game?

  5. Not even sure where to begin to disagree with this article. First, the example literally stated the dude was a position coach this year. So not just special teams. Second, no they are not just like OC’s and DC’s. It’s not even close. What complicated schemes, play calling, and adjustments are special teams coaches doing and making? “Hey, kick this one into end zone for a touchback. Hey, pint this one high today the 10 yard line.”

    Position coaches will and should be considered well ahead of special teams coaches. Like it or not, ST coaching is a starter job when it comes to coaching players. I’d take a Linebackers coach first. What next, Kickers coach should be considered for defensive coordinators more?

  7. As a Steelers fan, I truly envy the Ravens’ special teams play. Under Harbaugh they are always very well coached and situationally aware, and it wins them games.

  8. Joe Judge Has been an excellent coach up here in New England for years, he’s coached opposition groups and Bill speaks very highly of him, I think it’s a great hire good luck Joe

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!