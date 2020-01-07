Jadeveon Clowney: Eagles have “worst fans in the world”

Getty Images

Eagles fans are not happy with Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney after he injured quarterback Carson Wentz with a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Clowney does not like Eagles fans, either.

Clowney said after the game that the fans in Philadelphia are the worst in the world.

“Worst fans in the world,” Clowney said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “You know that, right? They hated me coming out [of the tunnel], they hated me going in . . . I don’t know why. I’m just like, trying to be friends. I’m a friendly guy.”

Clowney also injured then-Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in a game last year, and Clowney says he felt the hatred from Eagles fans then, too.

“I tried to tell them boys on my team. I said, ‘This team hates me. Their fans hate me for some reason’ They think I tried to kill Nick Foles,” Clowney said.

Clowney will be a free agent this offseason. He probably won’t be signing in Philadelphia.