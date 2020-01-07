Joe Douglas: Jets excited to move forward with Jamal Adams

Getty Images

Safety Jamal Adams was the only Jets player selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team, which would seem to make him the kind of piece the Jets would want to build around in 2020 and beyond.

They haven’t made it abundantly clear that’s the case, however. Adams’ name came up in trade talks before the October trade deadline, which didn’t make Adams happy, but he remains on hand and General Manager Joe Douglas said on Monday that the team has placed that in the “rear-view mirror” as they head into the offseason.

“We’re just looking forward and just excited that he’s part of the team. . . . All you have to do is watch on Sundays and see the difference that he makes not only on our defense but on our team,” Douglas said during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show.

The Jets can sign Adams to an extension this offseason, although Douglas didn’t comment on the likelihood of that happening because he’d prefer those discussions are kept inside the organization.