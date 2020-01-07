Joe Judge becomes the new Giants coach

And another one bites the dust.
The Giants have hired Joe Judge to serve as the team’s next head coach, according to multiple reports.
Judge is both the special-teams coordinator and receivers coach in New England. He arrived in 2012 as assistant special-teams coordinator, taking over the coordinator job in 2015. He added the receivers coach position in 2019.
The 38-year-old Philadelphia native spent three years at Alabama before joining the Patriots. He also has coached at Birmingham-Southern and Mississippi State.
The move comes at a time when Jason Garrett’s named had emerged as a possibility for the Giants, but before an interview actually happened. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, a deal with Judge was in the works on Monday night, which became a major factor in Matt Rhule’s decision to take the job in Carolina.
Which means (if true) that Rhule didn’t spurn the Giants, but that the Giants spurned Rhule.