John Harbaugh on Mark Ingram: You’ll know on Saturday

Getty Images

The Ravens will release an injury report after their practice on Tuesday and that will be the only official comment on running back Mark Ingram‘s status from the team.

Ingram missed Week 17 with a calf injury and there was optimism that he’d be back in time to play in the divisional round of the playoffs. That round is here and the Ravens will meet the Titans on Saturday night, but head coach John Harbaugh didn’t offer any insight into Ingram’s chances of playing.

“We’re not talking about any injuries this week. You’ll know on Saturday,” Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill would handle the running back duties in the event Ingram can’t play. They had 169 yards on 31 carries in the Week 17 win over the Steelers.