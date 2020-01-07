Ken Zampese talking to Washington about QB coach job

Getty Images

As Ron Rivera works quickly to put together his first Washington staff, he’s talking to a few people who didn’t work for him in Carolina.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Rivera is going to retain incumbent special teams coach Nate Kaczor, and is talking to Ken Zampese for his quarterbacks coach vacancy.

Zampese worked in the AAF and at the University of Florida last year, and was with the Browns in 2018 prior to a long run with the Bengals as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He also worked for the Rams, Packers, and Eagles.

Washington’s expected to name Scott Turner as offensive coordinator, among a number of assistants coming with Rivera from the Panthers.