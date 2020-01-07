Kirk Cousins shrugs off Wild Card win, “you get right back to work”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2020, 6:08 PM EST
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged what many people were thinking when he explained why quarterback Kirk Cousins got a game ball after last Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Zimmer said the choice was “about him solidifying himself with all of the bad rhetoric” surrounding the way he’s played in big games over the course of his career. Cousins had less interest in making Sunday’s win about anything more than advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Cousins said he’s “just glad we won the game” and that he’s already fully turned the page to the 49ers.

“You get right back to work,” Cousins said, via the Pioneer Press. “We were in [Monday], watching tape, talking about the plan, and [Tuesday] again. . . . Playing on the road all year long, handling noise, it’s going to be the same this week. You go back to the same things you’ve leaned on for this season, last week, my whole career, of what you’ve got to do to handle the noise and handle an adverse environment.”

Cousins did those things well in New Orleans last weekend and the Vikings will need more of the same to keep their playoff run going at least one more week.

10 responses to “Kirk Cousins shrugs off Wild Card win, “you get right back to work”

  3. Cousins is so not used to playing on a team that has a defense that does more than watch receivers catch touchdown passes while he sits on the bench.

    I have followed Cousins but am a realist – he can do much more – the question will always be does he press too hard or does he trust those around him to make plays. He has to remember he is not in Washington where receivers never adjusted routes to help him. The Vikings receivers play with their heads outside of their bodies and it appears all Cousins has to do is to release the ball and get it close to a Viking and they’ll do their job. If he understands that, he can succeed.

  4. And the fraudulent Wilfs (fined $46 million for fraud )got to work arranging private jets, limos and luxury suites – with, (wink wink) for the entire crew of officials working the game.

  7. lll

    You’re making stuff up.

    It’s the Packer fake shareholders who are bribing officials most every week.

    Hard to believe it was necessary for the Packers to beat the Lions in Lambeau, but it happened.

    Then they needed to do it again in Detroit to beat the Lions backup QB.

    Truth!

  8. tokyosandblaster says:
    January 7, 2020 at 6:24 pm
    You saw one side of the coin this weekend.

    If the refs help them again you’ll see the same side. Otherwise it’ll be 20-40 for 140 yards and two turnovers.
    ——————————————

    A Packer fan talking about biased referees is like Hillary Clinton talking about ethics in politics.

  9. The Vikings showed that you can make a Hall of Fame quarterback look bad if you put pressure on him. The 49ers can put a lot of pressure on a quarterback and Cousins is probably going to look bad on a lot of plays. The question is if he can make plays at the times when he doesn’t get pressured. For whatever reason, he wasn’t able to do that against Green Bay this year but he was able to do it most of the time against other opponents. Maybe this last game gave him the confidence boost he needs to make big plays when the opportunity is there.

  10. This is disturbing, and an example of his main character flaw.
    Cousins needs to study Cam and Watson, learn how to brag and exaggerate his importance. This humble work ethic is disgusting.

Leave a Reply

