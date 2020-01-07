Lions name Hank Fraley as new OL coach

Getty Images

The Lions announced last week that offensive line coach Jeff Davidson would not return to the team in 2020 and they announced his replacement on Tuesday.

They didn’t have to look too far to find the new position coach. Hank Fraley has been promoted from assistant offensive line coach to the head job.

Fraley joined the Lions in 2018 and has also coached with the Vikings and at UCLA. Fraley spent a decade in the NFL as a center for the Eagles, Browns and Rams.

The Lions also announced that Billy Yates has been named the assistant line coach. He’s spent the last two years as a coaching assistant and coached in college after eight years in the NFL as a player.