Longtime teammate thinks Trent Williams will return

Since hiring Ron Rivera as head coach, Washington has been deliberate to turn over the medical and athletic training staff.

And that could serve as a big benefit to them on the field soon.

Via NBCSportsWashington.com, running back Chris Thompson said he thinks left tackle Trent Williams will return to the team now that the changes have been made.

Williams didn’t play a snap this year because of his dissatisfaction with former president Bruce Allen and the staff, over the handling of a medical issue.

But since then, the team has fired Allen, and brought in a new head athletic trainer from Carolina (Ryan Vermillion) and added a new medical consultant (Dr. Kevin Wilk) in the last week.

“From articles and stuff that I read, [Williams] had problems with two people,” Thompson said during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, referring to Allen and former trainer Larry Hess. “Now, that’s out the way, I think he would come back now.

“He always said for him, Dan [Snyder] wasn’t an issue at all, it was more how he was treated medically and how he felt about Bruce and stuff. That’s out of the question now, out of the way now. I think there’s a big chance he’ll come back.”

Thompson, who has played with Williams since 2013, said that running back Adrian Peterson has been in communication with Williams and also anticipates a return.

“I wouldn’t see him holding out now,” Thompson said.

If that’s the case, it’s a huge boost for the team. With a first-round quarterback in place, and a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle happy again, they’d be free to use the second overall pick in the draft on another position of immediate benefit, such as Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.