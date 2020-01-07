Mark Ingram not present at open portion of Ravens practice

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected running back Mark Ingram to practice this week, but he didn’t repeat that prediction when he spoke to the media before Tuesday’s session.

Harbaugh said everyone would have to wait for Saturday to find out about Ingram’s status, but the team’s practice sessions will shed some light on how his calf is doing. The answer on Tuesday is that it is resting.

Multiple reporters at the open portion of Tuesday’s practice reported that Ingram was not present. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Ingram felt some tightness in the calf and backed off as a result, but adds that nothing’s been decided about Saturday’s game against the Titans.

Safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Jimmy Smith and offensive lineman Parker Ehinger also weren’t spotted at practice. Thomas and Smith had frequently gotten rest days over the course of the season.