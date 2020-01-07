Panthers reportedly will hire Matt Rhule

Getty Images

The primary candidates to coach the Panthers were Eric Bieniemy, Matt Rhule, and Josh McDaniels. And one of them is indeed getting the job.

Rhule will leave Baylor for Charlotte, as first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The Panthers moved on from Ron Rivera with roughly a month to go during the season, as new owner David Tepper moved to put his imprint on the football operation. Rhule, who was due to meet with the Giants next, gets the job before interviewing with the team for which he served as assistant offensive line coach in 2012.

The 44-year-old has quickly turned around Baylor program that was in shambles post-Art Briles. The New York City native also served as head coach at Temple.

He’ll become the fifth coach in Panthers history, joining Dom Capers, George Seifert, John Fox, and Rivera.