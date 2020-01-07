Ravens list Mark Andrews as limited in practice

Getty Images

The Ravens turned in their first injury report of the week on Tuesday and it confirmed that running back Mark Ingram didn’t practice at all on Tuesday.

Ingram’s absence from the open portion of practice was noted by reporters at the team’s facility and his listing on the report shows that he didn’t make a late arrival to the field. Ingram missed Week 17 with a calf injury and reportedly backed off plans to practice after feeling tightness.

Tight end Mark Andrews was the only Ravens player listed as limited on Tuesday. Andrews, who is listed with an ankle injury, has been a frequent presence on injury reports this season but only missed one game. He finished the regular season with 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Jimmy Smith sat out practice for rest. Offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (shoulder) was also out of practice Tuesday.