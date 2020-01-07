Report: Giants want to interview Jason Garrett for OC job

Getty Images

Shortly before word came that the Giants have agreed to terms with Joe Judge as their next head coach, there was a report that the Giants wanted to interview Jason Garrett for the position.

It appears that their desire to speak to Garrett didn’t end with the decision to hire Judge, however. Ed Werder of ESPN reports that the team requested permission to interview Garrett for the job of offensive coordinator on Judge’s staff.

The Cowboys are not bringing Garrett back, but he is under contract through January 14, which is why permission is needed to speak to him.

Garrett was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator before becoming head coach and he maintained a big role on the offensive side of the ball throughout his tenure. In addition to that background, he’d also lend a lot of head coaching experience to Judge as he does the job for the first time.