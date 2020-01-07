Report: Jason Garrett fallback option for Giants if Matt Rhule falls through

Getty Images

Some wondered if the Cowboys were squatting on Jason Garrett for a week to keep him away from their division rivals, in case the Giants were in a hurry to hire a head coach.

But according to one report, Garrett could only be on the radar for the Giants if today’s business doesn’t work out.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, their interview today with Baylor coach Matt Rhule is their priority, and Garrett “is a fallback option the Giants will consider — but only if things go sour with Rhule.”

It’s possible that they will not, as Rhule isn’t willing to interview for every job, but is meeting with the team he worked for in 2012 under Tom Coughlin.

Rhule turned down a chance to interview with the Browns, and met with the Panthers yesterday.

Garrett’s name hasn’t come up otherwise, though he was apparently lobbying to keep his job in Dallas for a week after the season — even after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was talking to potential replacements before hiring Mike McCarthy.