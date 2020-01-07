Report: Matt Rhule has a coordinator picked out

Getty Images

When he was talking to the Jets last offseason, the composition of his staff was apparently a stumbling block for Matt Rhule.

It’s apparently not a problem for the Panthers, who have given him a seven-year contract to be their head coach.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com, Rhule intends to hire Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan as his offensive coordinator, and bring veteran coach Phil Snow with him to coach defense.

The 47-year-old Ryan worked with Rhule during his one year with the Giants (2012). Ryan was there from 2007-15, serving in a number of capacities including coaching quarterbacks and receivers. Since leaving, he’s coached quarterbacks for the Texans and Lions.

The 64-year-old Snow served as Rhule’s defensive coordinator at both Temple and Baylor. He’s spent most of his career in the college ranks, but had four years with the Lions (2005-08).