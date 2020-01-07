Report: Panthers gave Matt Rhule a seven-year deal

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper talked about wanting to build something stable, like the Steelers organization he came from.

He’s certainly giving new coach Matt Rhule time.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers are giving Rhule a seven-year contract worth $60 million, which could be worth up to $70 million in incentives.

That’s an incredible outlay of dollars — but most importantly time — for a college coach who has exactly one year of NFL experience.

Rhule was scheduled to meet with the Giants today, but that meeting never happened. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he offered the Giants a chance to match the Panthers offer last night, but they declined, triggering their quick deal with Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.