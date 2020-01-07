Scott Turner is Washington’s new offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The son of a former Washington head coach will be Washington’s next offensive coordinator.

Washington is hiring Scott Turner as its next offensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 37-year-old Turner is the son of former Washington head coach Norv Turner. The hiring reunites him with new Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who was Turner’s boss the last two years, when Turner was the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach.

Scott Turner has also served as a quarterbacks coach with the Vikings and a wide receivers coach with the Browns.