Sean Payton: Can’t speak for Drew Brees, but think he wants to play

Saints quarterback Drew Brees wasn’t interested in talking about his plans for 2020 after last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, but it remains a topic of great interest in New Orleans.

Brees is not under contract for 2020, which leaves a couple of decisions to make. One is whether he wants to play another season and, if so, the other is whether it will be with the Saints.

Head coach Sean Payton held a press conference on Tuesday and said that he hasn’t had any conversations with Brees about next season. He said the team is “clearly not even at that stage” in their own evaluations of the 2019 season and that it is “always best” to take some time after the end of the season before doing anything.

“I can’t speak for Drew as to his wants. I think he wants to play more,” Payton said. “We saw him play at a very high level. We’ll discuss every player on the roster. I don’t anticipate this grandiose meeting and phone call anytime soon.”

Teddy Bridgewater is also set for unrestricted free agency while Taysom Hill is an impending restricted free agent. Payton said he’d keep all three of the team’s quarterbacks in a perfect world, but there’s a lot to play out in New Orleans before all of the pieces fall into place.