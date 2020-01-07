Solomon Kindley leaving Georgia for draft

Getty Images

The University of Georgia is going to need to find some new starting offensive linemen in 2020 because three of theirs have decided to leave school early for the NFL Draft.

Guard Solomon Kindley is the latest to announce his intention to head for the professional ranks. Tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson previously announced that they were foregoing their remaining college eligibility.

Kindley started at right guard for the Bulldogs as a freshman and moved to the left side of the line for the last two seasons. All three of the linemen are highly regarded prospects, although where they’ll land will be affected by how the pre-draft process plays out.

Georgia running back D’Andre Swift has also declared for the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm has not announced his plans.