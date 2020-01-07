Texans used to Deshuan Watson’s “Houdini again” routine

AP

Sometimes, the people who are closest to Deshaun Watson have a hard time describing how he does things.

So maybe, it actually is just magic.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle took an in-depth look at Watson’s ridiculous sack-escape against the Bills, in which he bounced off a pair of sack attempts from Bills safety Siran Neal and linebacker Matt Milano to complete a 34-yard pass to special teamer Taiwan Jones. That play, which will live forever in a long reel of highlights for the Texans quarterback, set up the game-winning field goal against the Bills last week.

“I was actually watching the screen, I saw the blitz coming from the screen,” Texans safety Justin Reid said. “At that point, my heart sunk. I saw him come free. I was like, ‘Aw, man.’ And then he somehow, Houdini again. He done lost an eye this year. He done all those types of things.”

Reid was talking about a touchdown pass against the Raiders in October, when Watson was kicked in the eye by defensive end Arden Key. It’s the kind of play few are capable of making. And Watson keeps doing it.

“You’re never out of the game when you have Deshaun Watson as your quarterback,” defensive end J.J. Watt said. “The guy is incredible. All we needed was a spark. You add Deshaun Watson to a spark, and you’re going to have one hell of a fire.

“The play he made at the end of the game, no one makes that play. The guy is unbelievable. I’m very lucky and thankful to have him as my quarterback, and that’s why you play the whole game.”

Now they’re waiting to see if he can make another escape Sunday against the Chiefs.