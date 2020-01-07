The Rooney Rule (still) isn’t working

To say that the Rooney Rule isn’t working is to presume that it ever did. It never truly did, at least not in the way it was intended.

Ideally, the rule requiring at least one minority candidate to be interviewed for every head-coaching vacancy will prompt owners to engage in a deliberate, patient, inclusive search, one that doesn’t have the destination selected before the journey begins. That’s not how it worked in the decades before the rule was created, and that’s definitely not how it has worked in the 18 years since the rule was put in place.

The Rooney Rule was never about forcing an owner to hire a minority candidate. It was about requiring owners to give fair consideration to a diverse set of qualified candidates before picking the next coach. But even though the league can mandate at least one interview of a minority candidate, the league can never force owners to not make decisions about the coaches they want to hire.

And so the practical value of the rule comes only from the fact that requiring interviews of at least one minority candidate per vacancy places into the media pipeline names that otherwise wouldn’t be mentioned, and gives minority candidates opportunities to get experience with the interview process. There’s value in that, although less value when (for example) the Cowboys choose to interview not an up-and-coming assistant but Marvin Lewis, who needs no boost in name recognition or job-interview experience.

Regardless of its intended purpose, the Rooney Rule has become an exercise checking a box. If that’s what it’s going to be, the requirement should be that the candidate interviewed will truly benefit from the box-checking: No NFL head-coaching experience, for example. An age or years-of-experience limit, possibly.

But it still should be something more. In a very brave move given the entity that signs his paycheck, Jim Trotter of NFL Media shared via social media this observation, via an unnamed black assistant coach: “NFL has finally shown it’s not the place for black men to advance. It’s ridiculous, it’s disgusting. We can sell tickets and make plays, but we can’t lead.”

Trotter calls the problem not a league issue but an ownership issue. But there’s no difference; the owners are the league. And the league adopted the Rooney Rule via vote of the owners.

Instead of using the threat of litigation to squeeze the league into adopting the Rooney Rule, maybe Johnnie Cochran and Cyrus Mehri should have persuaded someone to file a lawsuit alleging discrimination on the basis of race. Sometimes, that’s the only way to truly alter behavior and, more importantly, attitudes.

But that will never happen, because coaches simply want to coach. Whoever takes that stand will never coach again, at least not in the NFL.

36 responses to “The Rooney Rule (still) isn’t working

  1. Yup. When it doubt blame white people. Don’t even think of blaming a black candidate whose resume isn’t good enough, that’s not his fault for being unqualified for the job.

  3. There is no discrimination. The NFL is a meritocracy. Just because someone wants to claim racial bias doesn’t mean there is. Stop whining and coach better.

  5. “NFL has finally shown it’s not the place for black men to advance.”

    That comment is 100% false, ridiculous & disgusting.

    Black men have not advanced with the NFL? Right…..

    Casual observation shows you that clearly the NFL has helped many, many athletes, coaches & broadcasters become famous millionaires.

  6. Oh my goodness. There is not some big conspiracy against minorities coaching. Tony Dungy would likely get hired immediately if he threw is name in the hat. Being a victim is so popular these days.

  7. Yup. When it doubt blame white people. Don’t even think of blaming a black candidate whose resume isn’t good enough, that’s not his fault for being unqualified for the job.

    _______________________

    You mean like 38 year old, never been a HC or OC/DC Joe Judge’s qualifications for the job???

  8. Art Rooney or Mickey Rooney?

    Must be the Mickey Rooney rule. I find it hard to believe Jim Caldwell is still unemployed.

  9. The Rule is inherently racist because it judges people on race. It belongs in the past with other such backward thinking.

    Teams want to win. They will hire the best person for the job (as evidenced by all the Black quarterback excelling today and lookng to be the model of the future) and what they can do. Race should never be a consideration, good or bad.

  10. You know what? I can’t absolutely rule out that there is an owner or two out there that in his heart of hearts just can’t bring himself to hire one of “those” people.

    However –

    I’m pretty sure the color that matters most to an owner is green. They could care less about the color of the coach. They want the best coach available – ethnicity isn’t a consideration when the most important color is green.

  12. Before writing this may be some time should have been spent on the Successes of coaches that have been hired as HCs. Who is the owner relying on to give him names of candidates? Also some thing that is rarely talked about is the affect of the Rooney rule in other parts of the organizations, for example the Personnel departments, where many men of color are awarded opportunity and done well

  13. I knew it wouldn’t take long for Florio to mention that….OK Mike which Black Coach has won a Superbowl like McCarthy has that’s available to be hired for that job? Right NONE….I rest my case

  16. The Rooney Rule is inherently racist. It forces you to perform a certain action based off skin color, not intelligence. People should be given work based off work ethic and past performance. Not because they happen to be other than white…..

  19. At the start of the 2014 season, NFL surveys revealed that the league was approximately 68% African-American and about 28% white, with the remaining 4% comprising Asian/Pacific Islander, non-white Hispanics, and those preferring a Mixed Race category.

    I think that the NFL needs more racial diversity on their teams

  20. Stop whining. It’s up to the minority candidate to blow away the interviewer. The point of the rule shouldn’t be to get minorities hired. It’s to get them a look. If they can’t make the most of those opportunities, it’s on them.

  22. The Rooney rule is stupid anyway. Of course it is akin to checking a box. What if there was a rule mandating someone of Asian descent having to be interviewed before an NFL team could hire a new head coach? It’s a free world/market and NFL owners should be free to hire whoever they want based on merit and then nothing else.

  23. White people…not sure why they get so offended just by the mere mention of conducting an interview from a diverse pool of candidates. So there’s not a single, not one minority coach in college or NFL worthy of a 3 hour interview?

  24. @doctorofmarines says:
    January 7, 2020 at 2:11 pm
    The Rooney Rule is inherently racist. It forces you to perform a certain action based off skin color, not intelligence. People should be given work based off work ethic and past performance. Not because they happen to be other than white…..
    ===============================================================================
    Exactly right. The problem with your statement is that there apparently aren’t ANY people with the intelligence to coach except white people. Do you truly believe that?

  26. The apocalypse cant come soon enough. 2020 and race is still an issue. We’re destined to perish on this dumpster. Lets make the whole game equal and give each race a pre-determined number of players and coaches. That’ll be fun. Dudes like Hue jackson, Pat Shurmer, Todd Bowles, Freddie Kitchens, Vance Joseph, Jack Del Rio, Steve Wilks and Jason Garrett can all hold hands and suck equally.

  27. Scottie Pimpin says:
    January 7, 2020 at 2:10 pm
    Yup. When it doubt blame white people. Don’t even think of blaming a black candidate whose resume isn’t good enough, that’s not his fault for being unqualified for the job.

    _______________________

    You mean like 38 year old, never been a HC or OC/DC Joe Judge’s qualifications for the job???
    =======================

    I absolutely see your point…but the whole rule in its entirety is absurd and Judge’s hiring is actually a solid example of why. The Giants interviewed Judge, did their due diligence and I’m sure spoke with the greatest HC of all time in BB, who you’d think had good things to say about the guy. So while yes, it is a surprising hire based on the fact he has never even been an NFL OC/DC, the Giants went through the entire process and despite interviewing multiple others, decided they wanted to offer him the job. What exactly is so wrong about that? The team has to pay 7 figures to whomever they hire, don’t you think they care enough about their teams’ future (especially in the massive NY market) to hire who they genuinely think is the right fit?

  28. We can all agree..the Rooney Rule doesn’t work and never will and one can argue it ‘should not work that way”…at the same time you should also be able to understand the problem the Rooney Rule seeks to rectify is indeed a problem, not only in sports, but period. It is human nature. Assimilation…like begets like. If you aren’t a minority you cant understand because your perspective will never be that of the person who is. Opportunites are not the same, and they are not fairly offered. This will be an agree to disagree moment for eternity. You will see far far more examples of this being true than not. If you think the Mara’s hiring Joe Judge isn’t one of them…well you just do not get it. And yes..he is entitled to hire exactly who he wants.

  29. At some point, you’re removing the individuality necessary that makes each team unique that is the basis of what fandom is all about. Think about it. They have so many rules that force parity, why not just have a constant head coach rotation for all 32 teams? You’re forcing their hands on everything else. Teams need to be able to make team based decisions and use their own strategy and logic (to their success or peril). Bottom line to the NFL, stay out of it. The teams can handle their won coaching search.

  30. Shouldn’t it be more about your success rate and coaching skills rather than the color of your skin? I don’t think it’s racial bias at all. This rule does nothing but cause problems that aren’t there.

  31. The notion that billionaire owners would avoid hiring minority owners at the sake of having a successful team/business is idiotic. Donald sterling who all in all is accepted as a bad guy and a racist had a black coach in doc rivers. The Rooney rule doesnt work because it’s not needed and is only around to further social agendas.

  33. I didn’t hear you complain that no white guys got interviewed when Belichick promoted Flores. I didn’t hear the Fritz Pollard say Belichick should’ve at least interviewed a token white guy before inviting Crennel to be his DC in 2001.

  34. If you own something, you are going to hand pick the person that runs the operations. No rule will ever change that.

    If I were a minority, I would be extremely insulted to be invited to an interview for the specific purpose of fulfilling this insanely stupid rule. (even if the rule maker had good intentions)

    It’s a slap in the face. Bring me in because you want me… Not because you’re being forced.

  36. What would be the equivalent of the Rooney world in society? It’s like requiring people to date a minority before they can get married. EOE should be enough.

