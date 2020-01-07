Tramon Williams: Cowboys seem like “ideal job” for Mike McCarthy

Getty Images

The Packers are playing the Seahawks this week, but another team was also on some minds in Green Bay on Monday.

Mike McCarthy landed the Cowboys head coaching job and some of the former Packers coach’s players weighed in on the move after practice in Green Bay. Defensive lineman Dean Lowry called McCarthy “a really good person and great coach” who knows how to get his guys going.

Cornerback Tramon Williams played for the Packers from 2007-2014 and then returned to the team last year, so he spent a lot of time playing for McCarthy. He thinks Dallas is a great spot for McCarthy to resume his coaching career.

“Seems like the ideal job for him,” Williams said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “For him to get that job is good to see. I was happy for him, like a kid at a candy store. It’s good to see that. He deserves it.”

The Packers and Cowboys won’t meet in the 2020 regular season and they’ll need to finish in the same spots in their divisions to meet in 2021, so, barring playoff games, it may be a while before a proper reunion between McCarthy and the Packers.