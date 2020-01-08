Aggies Debione Renfro, Kendrick Rogers declare for draft

Getty Images

Two Texas A&M players declared for the draft Wednesday.

Redshirt junior receiver Kendrick Rogers and junior cornerback Debione Renfro announced they will forgo their senior seasons to head to the NFL.

The Aggies already lost defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and receiver Quartney Davis who previously announced their intentions to enter the draft.

Rogers played all 13 games this season, starting seven, and caught 30 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns. He ended his career with 68 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I am excited to begin this next chapter of my life and can’t wait to see what God has in store for me,” Rogers wrote on Twitter.

Renfro made 28 career starts in his three seasons in Aggieland.

“After much consideration between my family and I, I have made the decision to declare for the 2020 NFL draft,” Renfro tweeted. “This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and I am ready to begin this journey to the next level.”