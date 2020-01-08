Antoine Winfield Jr. declares for 2020 draft

Getty Images

Antoine Winfield Sr. entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the Bills in 1999 and teams will have a chance to select his son in the 2020 draft.

Antoine Winfield Jr. announced on Wednesday that he will be giving up his remaining eligibility at the University of Minnesota in order to enter the professional ranks.

The younger Winfield is a safety rather than a cornerback, but he shares the consensus All-American status that his father carried with him out of the collegiate ranks. He had 83 tackles, seven interceptions 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles for the Golden Gophers in 2019.

Winfield Sr. would go on to play 14 years in the league before retiring in 2013. His son will embark on his own path through the league in April.