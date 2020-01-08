Bears sign Kentrell Brice to reserve/future contract

Getty Images

Safety Kentrell Brice failed to land on an NFL roster during the 2019 season, but he’ll try again with the Bears in 2020.

The Bears announced that they signed Brice to a reserve/future contract on Wednesday. He’ll join their 90-man roster once the offseason is officially underway next month.

Brice was with the Buccaneers in training camp, but was one of the team’s cuts to get to 53 players at the end of August. He was drafted by Seattle’s XFL franchise, but didn’t go to training camp with them this month.

Brice made the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played 36 games over the last three years. He started 14 of those games and recorded 99 tackles, a sack and an interception.

The Bears just signed Eddie Jackson to a big contract extension, but Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is set for free agency in March.