Bengals extend longtime special teams coach Darrin Simmons

Getty Images

The Bengals aren’t given to change, so when they find someone they like, they tend to hang on.

Thus, special teams coach Darrin Simmons is coming back for an 18th season.

According to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals have extended the contract of the veteran assistant.

Simmons began with the Bengals in 2003.

For a team that was 2-14 last year, his work was considered good as a number of their players put up big numbers. Brandon Wilson led the league in kick return average (31.3), kicker Randy Bullock ended the year hitting 11 straight field goals, and punter Kevin Huber continued to hold the franchise’s records in his categories.