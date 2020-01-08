Bills DL coach Bill Teerlinck leaves for job at Virginia Tech

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott hopes the Bills can stay as intact as possible this offseason, but some change is inevitable and one will involve his defensive line coach.

Virginia Tech announced that Bill Teerlinck will be taking over as their defensive line coach. Teerlinck and Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente were on the same staff at Illinois State about 15 years ago.

Teerlinck was hired by the Bills as the assistant defensive line coach in 2017 and moved up to the head defensive line coach in 2018. Teerlinck worked at Nevada for three years before joining the Bills and did five years with the Colts in his first NFL stop.

The Bills have not announced a replacement. Aaron Whitecotton was their assistant defensive line coach in 2019.