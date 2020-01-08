Centennial Class gets selected today

Getty Images

The 15-member mega-class of Hall of Famers, which will be chosen in a way that cuts the Hall of Fame selection committee out of the process altogether, currently is being selected in Canton.

A “blue-ribbon panel” is crafting the 15 Hall of Famers who, with up to five modern-era Hall of Famers selected through the usual procedure by the usual selection committee, will give the Hall of Fame a monstrous class of 20 Hall of Famers in 2020, the 100th anniversary (not season, anniversary) of the NFL.

There’s a huge problem with admitting 15 Hall of Famers absent an up-or-down vote of the entity that has served as the gatekeeper since the day the doors opened to the pigskin Guggenheim. The original plan called for the blue-ribbon panel to select the 15 Centennial Class finalists, with the usual selection committee casting an up or down vote for all 15 as a block. When voters began to push back against the inability to consider candidates one at a time, as the selection committee always does, the Hall of Fame pulled a switcheroo, giving the blue-ribbon panel the power both to select the class and vote on it.

Few are shedding tears for the selection committee not having a voice, given that the selection committee often comes under fire for misguided decisions like the two-time snubbing of Terrell Owens. But this special class of 15 busts will be crafted in a different way than every other class has been picked. It’s a significant flaw, and it fairly will attach an asterisk to one or more of those who get in, like former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who has failed on multiple occasions to gather enough votes for induction in the usual way, most recently via the kind of straight up-or-down vote that won’t happen this time around.

And this may not be a one-time thing. Some believe that the “blue-ribbon panel” could become the device for determining future Hall of Fame classes, with the selection committee eventually being disbanded. Not many fans will care, but they should. The more the Hall of Fame tinkers with the process, the greater the chance that the Hall of Fame and those who (truly) run it will have the ability to engineer a process that, for decades, has been controlled by an independent group of media members who, ideally, pick Hall of Famers based solely on merit.