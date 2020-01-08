Doug Pederson: Hit on Carson Wentz unfortunate, “part of our game”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 8, 2020, 3:08 PM EST
Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson didn’t comment about the hit by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on quarterback Carson Wentz immediately after last Sunday’s game because he said he had not seen it.

The NFL is looking into the hit, which came to the back of Wentz’s head as he went down at the end of a run in the first quarter, and Pederson said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s had a chance to watch it as well. Pederson said he thought it was “possible” that it was an illegal hit and that it was “unfortunate” that Wentz was injured, but added that it is a “part of our game.”

Pederson was also asked if he thinks officials give Wentz the same respect as other quarterbacks.

“I do. Listen, all mobile quarterbacks, they become runners at some point. That’s just kind of the give-and-take with these guys,” Pederson said. “We’ve encouraged Carson to use his legs when he can, and at that particular time, it was a broken play and he was making a play. It was unfortunate, the hit, but I do think that once they become runners, it becomes different. That’s just the way the league is.”

Pederson said that Wentz is doing well and that he thinks he would have been able to play in a divisional round game had the Eagles been able to advance last weekend.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Doug Pederson: Hit on Carson Wentz unfortunate, “part of our game”

  3. Wentz was a running back but is not good at taking hits like running backs. How many times has a receiver or running back been on his way to the ground and defenders are trying to dislodge the ball any way possible. All game long every game. How come Russell Wilson has never missed a game and Wentz can’t stay on the field?? That should be the focus…..not finding another crazy rule to protect a QB from himself.

  5. He didn’t even try to use his hands.
    It should have been a personal foul.
    He should be fined.

  8. @SWFLPC.INC says:
    January 8, 2020 at 3:32 pm
    Translation: “We kept the wrong guy”
    =================================
    Broken collarbone and all, I guess.

  9. Philly would have won the game if Slippery Pete didn’t coach his guys to take cheap shots. Now they lost to a wildcard team at home with their backup QB. Unlike the Patriots who lost to a wildcard team at home with their starting QB.

  11. TribeOfOne says:
    January 8, 2020 at 3:40 pm
    Philly would have won the game if Slippery Pete didn’t coach his guys to take cheap shots. Now they lost to a wildcard team at home with their backup QB. Unlike the Patriots who lost to a wildcard team at home with their starting QB.

    —-

    Last I checked the Seahawks don’t have this “record” of cheap shots

  12. Wents served himself up on a platter for that hit ,dudes gotta get smarter about his availability to the squad !

  14. Wentz was 1-4 for 3 yards. It’s quite a leap to suggest that he was going to win that game if he hadn’t gotten knocked out. I’d see your points if he was 12 of 15 for 200 yards…
    It’s entirely possible it could have been worse than 17-9.

  15. As much as Wentz apologists want to play the “don’t blame the victim” game, real football fans know that devastating hits (dirty or clean) are part of the game and it’s the QB’s responsibility to protect himself and keep himself available to his teammates.

    Wentz refuses to learn his lesson.

    Slide like Wilson did all game and he would not have taken that blow.

  16. Sounds like the coach knows just a little bit more than the obnoxious fan base. Only 48 more years until your next champion

  17. Wentz so far is a a bust, like Luck, he thinks he can run the ball and be tough but clearly can’t take the hits costing his team. Don’t run if he doesn’t want to get hit, and the Eagle players should be flagged how much crying they did on the field every time he ran and McCown tried to run and got tackled, it is a man’s game and that really seams to be lacking in Philly, what a bunch of babies. The 4 game dynasty sure ended quick and back to irrelevancy.

  18. jackedupboonie says:
    January 8, 2020 at 3:23 pm
    Wentz was a running back but is not good at taking hits like running backs.

    ———–

    It doesn’t matter what position you play or how big you are. That hit to the noggin would’ve concussed anyone.

  20. the17thearlofoxford says:
    January 8, 2020 at 3:33 pm
    He didn’t even try to use his hands.
    It should have been a personal foul.
    He should be fined.
    =====

    Please show us where in the NFL rule book it says that if you try to tackle with your shoulder and not your arms, it’s a personal foul.

    I’ll wait.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!