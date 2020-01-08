Duane Brown sits out practice; Jadeveon Clowney limited

Getty Images

The Seahawks were missing four offensive linemen at Wednesday’s practice, including left tackle Duane Brown.

Brown (knee) hasn’t played since Week 15.

Tackle George Fant (groin), center Joey Hunt (fibula) and guard Mike Iupati (neck) also spent Wednesday rehabbing.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson (ankle) was the team’s other non-participant.

Defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Ziggy Ansah (neck) were limited as were DK Metcalf (not injury related), receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and receiver Jaron Brown (knee).

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (biceps) and linebacker Dekoda Watson (calf) were full participants.