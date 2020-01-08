Eric Weddle has knee surgery

Getty Images

Safety Eric Weddle isn’t sure whether he’ll be playing again in 2020 or not and one of the issues he has to weigh before making that call is how he’s doing physically.

Weddle said he has “some things that I need to get fixed if I even remotely think about playing” and one of those fixes is taking place on Wednesday. Weddle shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed while waiting to have an operation on his knee.

“I would say I’ve been pretty dang lucky and blessed to have my first surgery ever at 35!!! Let’s get this knee back rockin,” Weddle wrote on Twitter.

The Rams have an option on Weddle’s contract for 2020, but it seems unlikely that they’ll bring him back at a $4.25 million salary when they have John Johnson and Taylor Rapp on hand at safety.