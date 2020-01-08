Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Add another quarterback to the pool for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Georgia’s Jake Fromm just tweeted out word that he’s bypassing his final season of college to make himself eligible this year.

From has 42 starts in a pro-style offense, but had an uneven final season for the Bulldogs. His 60.8 completion percentage was a career low, though he had 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Opinions on him will be mixed, but it adds another factor for teams needing a passer to consider, during a year flush with free agent quarterbacks.