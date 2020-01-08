Giants announce Joe Judge as new head coach

Getty Images

Word came on Tuesday that the Giants would be hiring Joe Judge as their next head coach, but the team held off on making an official announcement through the end of the day.

That announcement came on Wednesday afternoon. The Giants will formally introduce Judge at a press conference on Thursday.

Judge coached under Nick Saban at Alabama and Bill Belichick in New England, and both stops were referenced in a statement from Giants co-owner John Mara.

This was the deepest group of quality candidates I can recall, and Joe is as impressive a candidate as I have interviewed,” Mara said. “We met with Joe on Monday. We did have some other candidates lined up to speak with, but Joe had established the threshold at that point. He knows what winning looks like and should look like. His exposure and experience in New England and Alabama have helped shape his philosophy of building a winning program and culture. We are thankful that he has accepted the responsibility to lead our team.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman noted that Judge “has had the experience of evaluating and managing the entire roster” as a result of working with Belichick and coaching special teams. He added he can’t wait to work with the new coach and their effort to end a dreadful run for the Giants is now officially underway.